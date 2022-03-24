Home in Bersted Village. Picture: Zoopla

Look inside this Grade II Listed cottage on the market for £550,000

This two bedroom cottage is for sale in Bersted Village, it is on the market for £ £550,000.

By Charlotte Harding
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 2:25 pm

The Grade II Listed thatched semi detached cottage has been renovated by the current owners to the highest standard, this home has heaps of character and charm.

On the ground floor you enter into the hall way. To the left is a downstairs wet room with toilet and show and to the right you enter the kitchen.

The kitchen has a door through to the dining room and there is access from here to the lounge, which also has a door leading to it from the hallway.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms both with build in cupboards and a family bathroom

It also has off street parking and its own car port, with good transport links nearby.

The property is on the market with Cubitt & West - Bognor Regis on Zoopla

Home in Bersted Village. Picture: Zoopla

Home in Bersted Village. Picture: Zoopla

Home in Bersted Village. Picture: Zoopla

Home in Bersted Village. Picture: Zoopla

