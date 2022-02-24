Look inside this modern open plan home with huge windows

The spacious home has six bedrooms, four baths, and three receptions with huge wall-length windows looking out over the six acres of land.

There is an open plan hall/dining/kitchen/sitting room, family room, study, utility room, cloakroom, guest bedroom with en suite shower room.

Upstairs there is the principal suite with bedroom, dressing/sitting room and bathroom, 4 further double bedrooms, shower room, and family bathroom.

There is also a detached double garage/workshop with shower room and games/cinema room.

This spacious family home was converted in 2017 and has been designed to take full advantage of the views which are over Sheffield Park, towards Ashdown Forest, to Fletching with its church and to the South Downs.

The house has engineered bamboo flooring with under floor heating to the ground floor.

A recessed porch has the front door opening into the reception hall, which is open to the dining area with bi-fold doors to the garden.

The garden surrounds the house with the main lawn being on the eastern side with shrub border and orchard beyond. Beyond the garden is the paddock. In all the whole property extends to just over 6 acres.

The property lies within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the edge of the village with its good local primary school.

There is a mainline railway station at Haywards Heath, providing services to London Bridge/Victoria. Gatwick Airport is about 13 miles. East Grinstead via A275/A22 to the north is 9 miles. To the south Lewes and Brighton are within easy reach.

All photos and details are from Zoopla.

