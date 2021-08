Situated in the countryside near Heathfield, this property has stunning views in a tranquil location.

It is contemporary and immaculate throughout the three floors.

There are also stunning landscaped gardens and paddocks within the ten acres of land.

More information can be found via Zoopla.

1. Woozels Hall, Heathfield, via Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Woozels Hall, Heathfield, via Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Woozels Hall, Heathfield, via Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Woozels Hall, Heathfield, via Zoopla Photo Sales