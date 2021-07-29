Look inside ultra-stylish East Sussex home with stunning roof terrace
Incredible five bedroom family home is on the market for £850,000.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:27 pm
This one-of-a-kind family residence is in St Leonards-On-Sea and has a roof terrace with far reaching sea views.
The open roof terrace area is truly unique and it includes a built-in gas fire pit.
No expense has been spared in this property with walnut block parquet flooring fitted on the ground and first floor principal areas, school/period style radiators installed throughout and hardwood bespoke shutters fitted to all windows and skylight.
This property can be found via Zoopla
Page 1 of 6