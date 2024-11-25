Lots for Christmas in Eastbourne with property auction

By Ron Wain
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 17:51 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 10:48 BST

Three residential properties in Eastbourne are to be auctioned in the run up to Christmas.

They are among 148 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers in the firm’s December auction.

A three-bedroom penthouse flat with stunning seafront and countryside views has a guide price of £250,000 - £275,000 and is at Metropole Court, Royal Parade.

On the ninth (top) floor, Flat 36 is on the remainder of a 999-year lease from 1959 at a peppercorn ground rent and has a spacious sun balcony running the length of the apartment.

Flat 6, Earlsmead Court, 15 Granville Road, Eastbourne.Flat 6, Earlsmead Court, 15 Granville Road, Eastbourne.
Flat 6, Earlsmead Court, 15 Granville Road, Eastbourne.

Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/131/

Joint auctioneers are Bradleys.

A first-floor flat with steps to a private garden, along with a garage in a compound with parking facilities, is at Earlsmead Court, 15 Granville Road.

Two-bedroom Flat 6 is on a 99-year lease from 1973 at a current ground rental of £54 per annum and has a guide price of £100,000 - £110,000.

23 Ashford Square, Eastbourne.23 Ashford Square, Eastbourne.
23 Ashford Square, Eastbourne.

Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/32/

Joint auctioneers are Emslie & Tarrant.

A mid-terrace cottage with two bedrooms is at 23 Ashford Square and has a freehold guide price of £170,000 - £180,000.

Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/21/

Penthouse flat at Metropole Court, Royal Parade, Eastbourne.Penthouse flat at Metropole Court, Royal Parade, Eastbourne.
Penthouse flat at Metropole Court, Royal Parade, Eastbourne.

Richard Payne, senior auction appraiser and auctioneer, said: “We anticipate keen interest in all three Eastbourne properties.”

Bidding at the auction, the last of eight this year by Clive Emson Auctioneers, is live on 9 December and concludes on 11 December.

