Lots for Christmas in Eastbourne with property auction
They are among 148 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers in the firm’s December auction.
A three-bedroom penthouse flat with stunning seafront and countryside views has a guide price of £250,000 - £275,000 and is at Metropole Court, Royal Parade.
On the ninth (top) floor, Flat 36 is on the remainder of a 999-year lease from 1959 at a peppercorn ground rent and has a spacious sun balcony running the length of the apartment.
Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/131/
Joint auctioneers are Bradleys.
A first-floor flat with steps to a private garden, along with a garage in a compound with parking facilities, is at Earlsmead Court, 15 Granville Road.
Two-bedroom Flat 6 is on a 99-year lease from 1973 at a current ground rental of £54 per annum and has a guide price of £100,000 - £110,000.
Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/32/
Joint auctioneers are Emslie & Tarrant.
A mid-terrace cottage with two bedrooms is at 23 Ashford Square and has a freehold guide price of £170,000 - £180,000.
Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/21/
Richard Payne, senior auction appraiser and auctioneer, said: “We anticipate keen interest in all three Eastbourne properties.”
Bidding at the auction, the last of eight this year by Clive Emson Auctioneers, is live on 9 December and concludes on 11 December.