Lots for Christmas in Eastbourne with property auction

Three residential properties in Eastbourne are to be auctioned in the run up to Christmas.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are among 148 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers in the firm’s December auction.

A three-bedroom penthouse flat with stunning seafront and countryside views has a guide price of £250,000 - £275,000 and is at Metropole Court, Royal Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the ninth (top) floor, Flat 36 is on the remainder of a 999-year lease from 1959 at a peppercorn ground rent and has a spacious sun balcony running the length of the apartment.

Flat 6, Earlsmead Court, 15 Granville Road, Eastbourne.

Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/131/

Joint auctioneers are Bradleys.

A first-floor flat with steps to a private garden, along with a garage in a compound with parking facilities, is at Earlsmead Court, 15 Granville Road.

Two-bedroom Flat 6 is on a 99-year lease from 1973 at a current ground rental of £54 per annum and has a guide price of £100,000 - £110,000.

23 Ashford Square, Eastbourne.

Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/32/

Joint auctioneers are Emslie & Tarrant.

A mid-terrace cottage with two bedrooms is at 23 Ashford Square and has a freehold guide price of £170,000 - £180,000.

Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/21/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penthouse flat at Metropole Court, Royal Parade, Eastbourne.

Richard Payne, senior auction appraiser and auctioneer, said: “We anticipate keen interest in all three Eastbourne properties.”

Bidding at the auction, the last of eight this year by Clive Emson Auctioneers, is live on 9 December and concludes on 11 December.