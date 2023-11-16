Lovely detached house in Southwater just gone on the market
This lovely detached house is in a quiet close in Southwater and has just gone on the market.
The spacious four-bedroom family home in Edinburgh Close is only a short walk from all village amenities.
As well as the four bedrooms, there is an entrance porch with a ground floor cloakroom, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, a double garage and driveway and an attractive rear garden.
It is on sale through agents Cubitt & West with a guide price of £575,000.
