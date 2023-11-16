BREAKING
This lovely four-bedroom detached family home is situated in a quiet close in Southwater near all village amenities.This lovely four-bedroom detached family home is situated in a quiet close in Southwater near all village amenities.
This lovely four-bedroom detached family home is situated in a quiet close in Southwater near all village amenities.

Lovely detached house in Southwater just gone on the market

This lovely detached house is in a quiet close in Southwater and has just gone on the market.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 16th Nov 2023, 15:15 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 15:26 GMT

The spacious four-bedroom family home in Edinburgh Close is only a short walk from all village amenities.

As well as the four bedrooms, there is an entrance porch with a ground floor cloakroom, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, a double garage and driveway and an attractive rear garden.

It is on sale through agents Cubitt & West with a guide price of £575,000.

See www.zoopla.co.uk

The sitting room has French doors leading out to the garden

1. Sitting room

The sitting room has French doors leading out to the garden Photo: Contributed

The property has a well-fitted kitchen

2. Kitchen

The property has a well-fitted kitchen Photo: Contributed

The light and airy dining area

3. Dining area

The light and airy dining area Photo: Contributed

The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room

4. Main bedroom

The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page