The accommodation has many period features, high ceilings, floor to ceiling French doors, large sash windows and arranged over three floors comprising of six bedrooms with a large open plan kitchen reception, self contained annex and lower ground floor flat.

Oak flooring, three additional reception rooms, eight bathrooms, large driveway which can park 4 cars, south facing rear garden, separate studio/workshop and wonderful sea views.

This property can be used as one large family home with an annex or as three self contained units, offering a lower ground floor flat and a first floor annex.

The property is in an elevated position looking down the valley between the east and west hills within immediate walking distance to the popular Hastings old town.

This must see property has much to offer.

Godwin Road, Hastings, for £1,398,000 with Fine & Country - West Malling via Zoopla

