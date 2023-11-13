BREAKING

Lovely Littlehampton bungalow with beautiful gardens comes on the market and viewing is highly recommended

This well-presented, three-bedroom bungalow in Littlehampton has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents and offers over £410,000 are invited.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:15 GMT

Located in Oakcroft Gardens, the semi-detached property has two reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and refitted bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

It is in good decorative order throughout, with fitted shutters to the majority of the rooms. Viewing is highly recommended by the agents, who say this is an excellent opportunity to purchase a spacious bungalow in a popular location.

There is a driveway to the garage and a beautiful, southerly-aspect garden with lawn, well-stocked flower and shrub borders plus a patio area.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Oakcroft Gardens, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

Oakcroft Gardens, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

Oakcroft Gardens, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

Oakcroft Gardens, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

