Lovely Littlehampton bungalow with beautiful gardens comes on the market and viewing is highly recommended
Located in Oakcroft Gardens, the semi-detached property has two reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and refitted bathroom with separate shower cubicle.
It is in good decorative order throughout, with fitted shutters to the majority of the rooms. Viewing is highly recommended by the agents, who say this is an excellent opportunity to purchase a spacious bungalow in a popular location.
There is a driveway to the garage and a beautiful, southerly-aspect garden with lawn, well-stocked flower and shrub borders plus a patio area.
