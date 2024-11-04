This is more than a home, it’s a lifestyle, say the agents – an exceptional property on a private estate, making it feel like a world apart, yet it is close to everything you need.

The four-bedroom detached house in Selhurst Close, within the prestigious Willowhayne Private Estate, has come on the market at £1,325,000. Nestled in a secluded plot, the property is enveloped by lush, mature shrubs, trees and plants, creating a serene and private oasis.

Luxurious accommodation throughout includes a superb entrance hall, dual-aspect living room, versatile reception room that is ideal for a home office or as a fourth bedroom, a stunning kitchen / family room that has been refitted with a comprehensive array of appliances, ground-floor master suite with en-suite shower room and dedicated dressing area and two first-floor double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

