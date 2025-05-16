Luxurious seafront apartment with direct access to the beach comes on the market in Worthing

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 16th May 2025, 09:09 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 09:13 BST
A luxurious seafront apartment with direct access to the beach has come on the market in Worthing for the first time since new – and it is available chain free.

The three-bedroom, ground-floor apartment is part of a highly-sought-after waterfront development in Eirene Road, Goring, and it has been under the same ownership since new.

It has a guide price of £650,000 and estate agent Michael Jones says it is superbly appointed, being part of a stunning seafront development of seven apartments.

Features include underfloor gas heating, double-glazed windows, an allocated parking space and its direct access on to the beach.

There is a spacious entrance hall with entry phone receiver and a variety of large built-in storage cupboards, a modern fitted kitchen integrated appliances, three spacious bedrooms and a a fully-tiled family bathroom with vanity unit and toilet.

The open-plan, south-facing lounge / kitchen / dining area is a particular feature of the property, boasting views over the well-maintained communal gardens. Bi-fold doors open on to the large private decking with steps down to communal gardens.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This luxurious seafront apartment is available chain free

1. Eirene Road, Goring

This luxurious seafront apartment is available chain free Photo: Zoopla

Bi-fold doors open to the large private decking with steps down to communal gardens

2. Eirene Road, Goring

Bi-fold doors open to the large private decking with steps down to communal gardens Photo: Zoopla

The open-plan, south-facing lounge / kitchen / dining area is a particular feature

3. Eirene Road, Goring

The open-plan, south-facing lounge / kitchen / dining area is a particular feature Photo: Zoopla

The main bedroom has fitted wardrobes, an en-suite shower room and bi-fold doors to the garden

4. Eirene Road, Goring

The main bedroom has fitted wardrobes, an en-suite shower room and bi-fold doors to the garden Photo: Zoopla

