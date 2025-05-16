Luxurious seafront apartment with direct access to the beach comes on the market in Worthing

The three-bedroom, ground-floor apartment is part of a highly-sought-after waterfront development in Eirene Road, Goring, and it has been under the same ownership since new.

It has a guide price of £650,000 and estate agent Michael Jones says it is superbly appointed, being part of a stunning seafront development of seven apartments.

Features include underfloor gas heating, double-glazed windows, an allocated parking space and its direct access on to the beach.

There is a spacious entrance hall with entry phone receiver and a variety of large built-in storage cupboards, a modern fitted kitchen integrated appliances, three spacious bedrooms and a a fully-tiled family bathroom with vanity unit and toilet.

The open-plan, south-facing lounge / kitchen / dining area is a particular feature of the property, boasting views over the well-maintained communal gardens. Bi-fold doors open on to the large private decking with steps down to communal gardens.

