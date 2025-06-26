Luxury buyers can view walk-in homes this weekend at Castle View Court residential park on East Sussex’s sunshine coast

Stunning park homes offering a luxury lifestyle are on show this weekend at Castle View Court, one of East Sussex’s fastest-selling locations and a development by UK-wide EKOS Homes.

From 10 am to 4pm on the weekend of Saturday June 28 and Sunday 29 June, potentialhomebuyers will be able to inspect impressive, top-of-the-range Omar Heritage and Omar Regency show homes which are ready to purchase, with stunning views over the countryside.

Omar is the UK’s No 1 designer, manufacturer and solutions provider to the parks industry and the two homes will take pride of place in the development at the seaside town of Pevensey Bay, to the north and east of Eastbourne.

Castle View Court will extend to 25 acres and is set in 1066 Country after William the Conqueror stumbled up the shingle beach there before the Battle of Hastings. Phase 1 of the park is sold out completely and numerous plots have already been sold for Phase 2 of the ambitious project.

Joe Brunton, Sales Executive at the Castle View Court development, said: “Our spectacular setting here is very attractive and we’re expecting our Summer Open Days to generate considerable interest.

“East Sussex is one of the UK’s most desirable locations and we already have an established cohort of homeowners at Castle View Court who are enjoying a little more luxury in their lives.

“The pace of life is less frantic here and that’s a huge selling factor for the lifestyle our residential park homes offer.”

The new show homes at Castle View Court are both fully fitted with pristine new kitchens, bathrooms and appliances and are ready to move into.

For luxury buyers, the Omar Heritage home is an indulgent and luxurious home with a distinctive exterior, complemented by a luxurious interior.

External features include an extended dormer roof supported by fluted pillars, creating a grand façade any homeowner would be proud of. Inside, the décor is timeless and classy, and the soft furnishings play a major part in delivering the luxurious feel.

The kitchen includes a range cooker with black glass splash back and matching chimney hood, American fridge-freezer and a stylish Belfast sink. The bathroom includes an indulgent free-standing bath with a waterfall tap, and the beautiful master bedroom even has its own dressing room and en-suite.

The Omar Heritage also includes a separate utility room and a study – so this is a model that should tick all boxes for buyers.

The Omar Regency is a park home with a traditional exterior and beautiful interior design. Its exterior features include box bay windows, a roof dormer and lintel and pilasters that perfectly frame the feature front door.

Inside, this fully-equipped and furnished home offers incredible value for money, with one to three bedrooms, a lounge and dining area, a utility room, study, a fully fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, a fitted bathroom and beautiful interior design – plus a en-suite shower that could also be a walk-in wardrobe.

The homes will sell at prices ranging from £235,000 - £450,000 and the development is offering up to 100% for part exchange.

Bounded by a golf course on one side and a winding watercourse on the other, Castle View Court offers beautifully spacious accommodation and luxury residential park living as well as a community with a long historical pedigree and the myriad attractions Eastbourne has to offer.

Exclusively for people aged over 45, it chimes with the existing demographic in the Eastbourne area and many more residents are already enjoying the secluded location, with a stress-free environment, surrounded by friendly, like-minded people.

The park is also close to the Pevensey Levels, which are a natural haven for wild birds, flowers, and animals, and local amenities include a GP surgery, a dentist and a supermarket all within 1.5 miles.

A short stroll to miles of Channel beach, the site also looks north towards Pevensey Castle, after which it is named – a fort which has played a role in some of the most important events in English history, from the Roman and Norman invasions to the Second World War, when Allied troops once again prepared to defend Britain’s shores.

The Summer Open Day runs from 10 am to 4pm on the weekend of SaturdayJune 28 and Sunday 29 June at Castle View Court, off Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, Pevensey BN24 6DT.