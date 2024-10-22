Luxury riverside townhouse in Arundel makes an exceptional semi-rural retreat and it comes on the market at £950,000

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 16:06 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 16:11 BST
A luxury riverside townhouse with sweeping river, castle and cathedral views has come on the market in historic Arundel.

The three-bedroom, end-terrace house in Nineveh Shipyard is priced at £950,000 with Graham Butt Estate Agents, who said it is the perfect 'escape to the country' residence, an exceptional semi-rural retreat.

The property offers expansive open-plan living with a beautiful fitted kitchen, en-suite bathrooms to bedrooms one and two, plus an additional ground floor shower room.

This luxury riverside townhouse with sweeping river, castle and cathedral views has come on the market with Graham Butt Estate Agents priced at £950,000 ,

1. Nineveh Shipyard, Arundel : Nineveh Shipyard, Arundel

This luxury riverside townhouse with sweeping river, castle and cathedral views has come on the market with Graham Butt Estate Agents priced at £950,000 , Photo: Zoopla

This luxury riverside townhouse with sweeping river, castle and cathedral views has come on the market with Graham Butt Estate Agents priced at £950,000 ,

2. Nineveh Shipyard, Arundel : Nineveh Shipyard, Arundel

This luxury riverside townhouse with sweeping river, castle and cathedral views has come on the market with Graham Butt Estate Agents priced at £950,000 , Photo: Zoopla

This luxury riverside townhouse with sweeping river, castle and cathedral views has come on the market with Graham Butt Estate Agents priced at £950,000 ,

3. Nineveh Shipyard, Arundel : Nineveh Shipyard, Arundel

This luxury riverside townhouse with sweeping river, castle and cathedral views has come on the market with Graham Butt Estate Agents priced at £950,000 , Photo: Zoopla

This luxury riverside townhouse with sweeping river, castle and cathedral views has come on the market with Graham Butt Estate Agents priced at £950,000 ,

4. Nineveh Shipyard, Arundel : Nineveh Shipyard, Arundel

This luxury riverside townhouse with sweeping river, castle and cathedral views has come on the market with Graham Butt Estate Agents priced at £950,000 , Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Arundel
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice