The three-bedroom, end-terrace house in Nineveh Shipyard is priced at £950,000 with Graham Butt Estate Agents, who said it is the perfect 'escape to the country' residence, an exceptional semi-rural retreat.
The property offers expansive open-plan living with a beautiful fitted kitchen, en-suite bathrooms to bedrooms one and two, plus an additional ground floor shower room.
This luxury riverside townhouse with sweeping river, castle and cathedral views has come on the market with Graham Butt Estate Agents priced at £950,000 , Photo: Zoopla
