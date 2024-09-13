Lyon Quarter, Actually

This summer, Guinness Homes will unveil a new show home at their new development on the south coast – Lyon Quarter in Hove. An attractive and affordable collection of apartments, the first launch has already brought 42 studio, one-, two- and three- bedroom Shared Ownership homes to market in one of the UK’s most sought-after seaside towns.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quickly proving popular, over half of the homes are already sold out – with 26 apartments currently reserved. A major new development for the Sussex resort, Lyon Quarter will ultimately offer 154 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across four contemporary blocks, as well as landscaped podium gardens. Ideally positioned for young professionals, Lyon Quarter is set in the heart of Hove and bordered by buzzing Brighton – with Hove’s artisanal streets offering serene seafront walks, sprawling green spaces, and vibrant independent shopping.

Providing an alternative route onto the property ladder, Shared Ownership is a scheme which allows first time buyers to purchase a share in a property (typically between 25%-75%) and pay subsidised rent on the remaining portion. This means that buyers typically need a much smaller deposit and mortgage than buying on the open market, and can purchase more shares over time, as and when they can afford, until they ultimately own 100% of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Seward, Director of Marketing & Sales at Guinness Homes, comments: “Lyon Quarter is a significant new project for Guinness Homes; our flagship Shared Ownership development in Brighton & Hove. This is an area which is hugely popular, but rising house prices are increasingly pushing renters further out of the city in order to afford to purchase a home.”

Lyon Quarter, Hove

“Our Shared Ownership apartments at Lyon Quarter will offer stylish properties at a much more accessible price point, meaning local buyers can own a share in a home without needing to compromise on a buzzing seaside location.”

Apartments at Lyon Quarter are finished to a high specification throughout. Sleek kitchens are fitted with an integrated fridge/freezer, dishwasher and oven, while bathrooms offer contemporary white sanitaryware. Underfoot, Amtico flooring is fitted in living rooms and kitchens, while plush greige carpet lines bedrooms. All homes are complete with a private balcony and accessible to attractive communal gardens.

The ultimate seaside retreat, there is so much for buyers to do on their doorstep at Lyon Quarter. Nearby George Street offers an impressive array of trendy interior design, fashion and homeware boutiques alongside a range of upmarket eateries, organic greengrocers and independent coffee shops. For those looking to wile away a weekend, the world-famous Brighton Lanes are less than a 30-minute walk away, home to narrow winding streets lined with quirky galleries, jewellers, antique shops and world-class restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyon Quarter is set just a 4-minute cycle or drive from Hove Station, and less than a 15-minute walk. From here, commuters can reach Clapham Junction, London Victoria and London Bridge in about an hour. Travellers can also enjoy direct 32-minute journeys to Gatwick Airport.

A marketing suite and show home will open at Lyon Quarter in summer 2024.