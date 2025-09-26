The maisonette is bursting with period charm | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A beautifully presented two-bedroom maisonette in central Brighton, complete with roof terrace, share of freehold and leafy park views

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton buyers on the hunt for a characterful home with a modern twist will want to take a closer look at this beautiful two-bedroom maisonette on Richmond Terrace.

Priced at offers over £375,000, it pairs period charm with sleek, contemporary finishes – and even comes with a private roof terrace overlooking the greenery of The Level park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purplebricks is delighted to be marketing this property, which occupies the upper floors of an elegant period conversion. With a share of freehold, 994 years left on the lease, and low annual charges, it’s as practical as it is eye-catching. See more here.

It benefits from useable outside space | Purplebricks

Inside, the accommodation unfolds across two split levels. The showpiece is the open-plan lounge and kitchen, where curved bay windows frame leafy park views and flood the space with natural light.

The kitchen has been finished to a high specification, with integrated appliances and generous workspace that makes it perfect for cooking, entertaining or simply enjoying a relaxed morning coffee.

Upstairs, two generous bedrooms provide flexible living options. The principal bedroom opens directly onto a private decked roof terrace – a true rarity in central Brighton – creating a secluded outdoor retreat for dining or unwinding. The second bedroom works equally well as a guest room, study or nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a glance Two-bedroom split-level maisonette Share of freehold – 994 years remaining Private roof terrace with direct access Stylish high-spec fitted kitchen Views over The Level park

A smartly fitted shower room with contemporary subway tiling and modern fixtures completes the home, along with generous loft storage and stylish column radiators.

Perfectly positioned for city living, Richmond Terrace sits opposite The Level, giving residents green views as well as easy access to open space.

Brighton’s vibrant shops, cafés and seafront are all within walking distance, and transport links connect easily across the city and beyond.

BOTB Win a £765,000 Surrey house and Audi Q8 for just £1 – entries close this month £ 1.00 BOTB Buy now Buy now Online prize draw site BOTB is giving away a brand-new four-bedroom house in Surrey, worth £765,000, along with a powerful Audi Q8 Black Edition SUV worth £45,000. The total prize pot is over £800,000 – and tickets cost just £1. Located near East Grinstead with easy access to London and the M23, the property is move-in ready with a luxury kitchen, landscaped garden and more. You’ve got until September 30 to enter – and there’s also a huge £583,000 cash alternative if you don’t fancy the house. Enter now at BOTB for £1

MySweerSmile Smile brighter for back-to-school with 30% off MySweetSmile teeth whitening kits £ 40.00 Buy now Buy now As the summer holidays come to an end, it’s the perfect time to refresh your look — and that includes your teeth. MySweetSmile has become a go-to name in at-home oral care, offering a range of science-backed whitening products that fit easily into everyday routines. From the bestselling PAP+ Whitening Strips to the Enzyme Whitening Powder, all products are designed to be effective, enamel-safe, and easy to use — no dental appointment needed. With over one million satisfied customers and thousands of five-star reviews, MySweetSmile helps you achieve a visibly brighter smile in just a few uses. You can save 30%, get 2-for-2 mix and match, and there’s a free mystery toothpaste on orders over £40. Shop the full MySweetSmile back-to-school sale here