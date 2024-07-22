Metis Homes launches The Easebourne Collection in partnership with Cowdray Estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampshire-based Metis Homes has officially launched The Easebourne Collection in partnership with Cowdray Estate. The launch was marked with a hugely successful event at the Cowdray Farm Shop & Café, with homes already being snapped up.

Consisting of two developments, Farriers Court and Royal Green, which will collectively deliver 38 new energy efficient homes, are located in the idyllic village of Easebourne, West Sussex, famed for its expansive countryside and luxury amenities across Cowdray Park.

Well-attended by more than 100 potential purchasers, the event was held on a warm summer’s evening. Members of the Metis sales team were on hand to answer any questions and queries, as well as showcasing the upcoming developments to the public.

David Oakley, Sales & Marketing Director of Metis Homes, said: “The launch event was a huge success and was a bustling hive of activity, with over a hundred people in attendance. We are proud to now be able to share details of these two developments with prospective buyers and showcase all the benefits of this thriving local village, giving buyers a taste of what they could expect living in such close proximity to Cowdray Park and all the associated amenities.

“We have already experienced a significant amount of interest, with off-plan reservations being secured on both developments. We would encourage anyone interested to contact our sales team very soon, to find out more about the two developments.”

Royal Green is an exclusive collection of 20, two, three and four-bedroom homes, including the conversion of a Grade II listed building. 14 of the homes are private, with six affordable homes under the shared ownership/shared equity tenure. All ideally nestled within the serene and picturesque Easebourne countryside, the development is a short walk away from the village centre and several award-winning walks and cycle trails. Prices range from £650,000 to £1,125,000.

Farriers Court is an exclusive collection of 18 homes, with just nine two-bedroom characterful new homes for private sale, each with separate study, in the heart of the desirable village. The development is approximately 250 metres from several local shops, including the renowned Cowdray Farm Shop and Café and its award-winning, locally sourced produce. Prices start from £550,000.

Easebourne is 0.8km north of the town of Midhurst, and on the A272 and A286 roads. Residents can commute to London Waterloo via Haslemere train station, which is a 15-minute drive, with the train journey to central London taking an hour.

The M25 is accessed via the A286 and A3. Larger towns such as Guildford is a 44-minute drive to the north, and Chichester is a 33-minute drive heading south.