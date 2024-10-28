Metis Homes opens door to show home at Farriers Court development

Metis Homes has officially opened its door to a new show home at Farriers Court in Easebourne, West Sussex.

The exclusive collection of 18 characterful new homes includes eight apartments and 10 spacious two-bedroom mews-style homes with a contemporary twist, and each with a separate study. The first selection of homes will be available to move into from December 2024.

Located in the heart of Easebourne village on Egmont Road, the development has been delivered in partnership with the Cowdray Estate, famed for being ‘the Home of British Polo’ and for its championship golf course and various premium country pursuits. Prices start from £545,000.

The stylish show home scheme, designed by interior designer A Box of Tricks, embodies a modern aesthetic with on-trend contemporary pieces incorporated.

Metis Homes Farriers Court Show Home, Bedroom.

David Oakley, Sales & Marketing Director at Metis Homes, said: “We are thrilled to open the door to our much-anticipated show home at Farriers Court. This development offers a perfect slice of the good life, nestled on the edge of the stunning Sussex countryside while being just a short walk from the buzzing village scene of Easebourne and Cowdray Park's fantastic country pursuits and amenities.

“With its energy-efficient technologies and green credentials, Farriers Court offers not only the charm of rural living but also the practical benefits of a new home. Here, homeowners can cut their carbon footprint and reduce their energy bills. With only eight homes now available we urge interested buyers to get in touch to make an appointment and view our show home, as these homes may not be available for long”.

Elaine Deeks, Director of A Box of Tricks, describes the interiors: “Warm, earthy tones including caramels, auburn, and rust oranges serve as focal points throughout the home, complemented by neutral shades of off-white, grey and cream. Texture and simple shapes have been thoughtfully integrated through the use of wooden ornaments, boucle fabric, glass and ceramic lamps, potted plants, vibrant wall art, and layered soft furnishings, such as pillows and throws, to create a cosy yet sophisticated ambience.”

Well-designed to maximise space and functionality for modern-day living, all homes at Farriers Court feature the same layout. The hallway leads to a versatile front-facing room for either a generous study, or occasional bedroom, a convenient downstairs WC, and a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living area to the rear, which opens directly onto the full-width patio and garden. Upstairs, the property boasts two double bedrooms and a family bathroom, with the master suite offering a fabulous walk-in dressing room and ensuite.

Metis Homes Farriers Court Show Home, Living area.

The high-specification homes include underfloor heating to the ground floor with a beautiful modern shaker kitchen, Quartz worktops and Neff appliances. Quality sanitaryware and Porcelanosa wall and floor tiles are used in the bathrooms. Outside, each home has undercroft parking and a driveway, with visitor parking also available on the development.

The homes, designed by award-winning JTP Architects, showcase a mix of modern and traditional architectural styles, featuring red brick and hanging tiles. Green credentials include air source heat pumps for heating and hot water, EV chargers, green roofs, rain gardens, and native plants to promote local wildlife habitats.

Easebourne is situated a mile from the market town of Midhurst. The closest train station, located eight miles away in Haslemere, offers regular services to London Waterloo. Access to the M25 is available via the A286 and A3, with larger towns such as Guildford and Chichester situated 22 miles and 13 miles away, respectively.