Metis Homes unveils new marketing suite at Farriers Court in Easebourne

Metis Homes has opened its latest marketing suite at its Farriers Court development in Easebourne, West Sussex.

The charming new housing development, which is being delivered in partnership with the renowned Cowdray Estate, will create a selection of 10 two-bedroom houses each with a separate study and eight apartments in the heart of the village. The marketing suite, located on-site at Farriers Court, will offer prospective buyers a detailed look at this unique development.

Situated on Egmont Road, the development is just 250 metres from the village centre of Easebourne, with several amenities, including the Cowdray Farm Shop and Café, just a short walk away. Each home will be built to a high specification, benefitting from green technologies such as air source heat pumps and EV charging points.

David Oakley, Sales & Marketing Director at Metis Homes, said: “We’re excited to open our marketing suite at Farriers Court. This development not only enhances the heritage of Easebourne but also delivers much-needed housing in partnership with Cowdray Estate. The suite provides potential buyers an exclusive preview of what promises to be a significant addition to the village.

“The homes are already proving popular with sales being achieved despite having no show home yet, and many more enquiries coming through. We would encourage anyone interested in Farriers Court to arrange a viewing with our sales team to avoid disappointment!”

The homes, which have been designed by JTP Architects, feature a blend of modern and traditional styles, with red brick and tile hanging. Green infrastructure will also be a key component, including green roofs, rain gardens, and native planting to support local wildlife.

Easebourne is approximately one mile from the market town of Midhurst. The nearest train station is eight miles in Haslemere and has frequent services to London Waterloo. The M25 is accessed via the A286 and A3. Larger towns including Guildford and Chichester are 22 miles and 13 miles away.

The marketing suite will be open Thursday to Monday, from 10 am to 4 pm.