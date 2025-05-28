Mews house offering seaside life in a peaceful Sussex setting is a 'must view' property

Published 28th May 2025
A mews house with sea views has come on the market in Littlehampton priced at £400,000.

The three-bedroom terraced property is in Norfolk Mews, Norfolk Place, just a stone's throw from the seafront and with the benefit of sea views. Michael Jones Estate Agents describe it as a 'must view to experience the seaside life'.

A drive leads underneath the property to a private garage with a private parking space alongside.

The hallway is light and beneath the stairs is a downstairs toilet. The kitchen has modern units with an integrated oven and hob. Beyond is a sun room with access to the courtyard garden, a paved space with enough room for outdoor dining.

The west-facing lounge is a large and particularly light space on the first floor with sea views. The third bedroom is also on this floor and although it is the smallest bedroom in the property, it still offers room for a double bed as well as bedroom furniture.

On the top floor are two double bedrooms and a bathroom with bath and separate shower. The main bedroom spans the width of the property and offers spectacular sea views.

The double-glazed sash windows give the property character. Other benefits include a spacious landing, hardwood flooring and storage under the stairs.

