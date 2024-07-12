Modern luxury with views of the Downs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
|
An individual four bedroom family home built to a high standard by Whittington Homes circa 2011 for the builder's own occupation.
Location within this exclusive gated private cul-de-sac offering panoramic views across open countryside towards the South Downs National Park.
Internally, the accommodation extends to 2794 sqft comprising: entrance hall, dual aspect sitting room with integrated sound system, study, superb open plan kitchen/day room with extensive range of built-in appliances and feature central Island, utility room, orangery with triple aspect bi-folding doors opening to terrace and gardens, impressive galleried landing, main bedroom with Juliet balcony, en-suite bathroom and dressing room, en-suite to bedroom two and family bathroom, zoned underfloor heating throughout and Air source heat pump system.
Outside, there is a double Sussex car Barn with Studio/Office over. The rear gardens are beautifully landscaped with sections of terraced areas and open sided garden room and bar.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.