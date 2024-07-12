Modern luxury with views of the Downs

An individual four bedroom family home built to a high standard by Whittington Homes circa 2011 for the builder's own occupation.

Location within this exclusive gated private cul-de-sac offering panoramic views across open countryside towards the South Downs National Park.

Internally, the accommodation extends to 2794 sqft comprising: entrance hall, dual aspect sitting room with integrated sound system, study, superb open plan kitchen/day room with extensive range of built-in appliances and feature central Island, utility room, orangery with triple aspect bi-folding doors opening to terrace and gardens, impressive galleried landing, main bedroom with Juliet balcony, en-suite bathroom and dressing room, en-suite to bedroom two and family bathroom, zoned underfloor heating throughout and Air source heat pump system.

Outside, there is a double Sussex car Barn with Studio/Office over. The rear gardens are beautifully landscaped with sections of terraced areas and open sided garden room and bar.