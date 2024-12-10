Modern town house in Littlehampton offers spacious and versatile accommodation

The four-bedroom terrace property, in Pethick Road, has plenty of parking and a generous, low-maintenance garden with artificial lawn and a paved patio.
The agents say it is beautifully presented, with spacious and versatile accommodation over three storeys.
There is an open-plan kitchen/dining area with integrated oven, living room with built-in electric fireplace, ground-floor toilet, family bathroom on the second floor and an en-suite to the master bedroom on the first floor.
