Modern town house in Littlehampton offers spacious and versatile accommodation

The four-bedroom terrace property, in Pethick Road, has plenty of parking and a generous, low-maintenance garden with artificial lawn and a paved patio.

The agents say it is beautifully presented, with spacious and versatile accommodation over three storeys.

There is an open-plan kitchen/dining area with integrated oven, living room with built-in electric fireplace, ground-floor toilet, family bathroom on the second floor and an en-suite to the master bedroom on the first floor.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Pethick Road, Littlehampton : Pethick Road, Littlehampton This modern four-bedroom town house on the new Toddington development has come on the market with Fox & Sons priced at £400,000. Photo: Zoopla

