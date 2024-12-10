Modern town house in Littlehampton offers spacious and versatile accommodation

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 10th Dec 2024, 09:42 BST
A modern town house on the new Toddington development in Littlehampton has come on the market with Fox & Sons priced at £400,000.

The four-bedroom terrace property, in Pethick Road, has plenty of parking and a generous, low-maintenance garden with artificial lawn and a paved patio.

The agents say it is beautifully presented, with spacious and versatile accommodation over three storeys.

There is an open-plan kitchen/dining area with integrated oven, living room with built-in electric fireplace, ground-floor toilet, family bathroom on the second floor and an en-suite to the master bedroom on the first floor.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This modern four-bedroom town house on the new Toddington development has come on the market with Fox & Sons priced at £400,000.

