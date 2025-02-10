More shared ownership homes launch in popular West Sussex village

With homes in Lindfield, West Sussex, now costing an average of £624,464 , the area has seen a surge in popularity and was previously chosen by The Times as one of the best places to live . Abri Homes is helping to make getting onto the property ladder in the village more affordable, with the launch of its Shared Ownership homes at Walstead Park.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Starting from £156,750, based on a 30% share (other shares available), a new collection of three-bedroom homes is now available. Requiring a 5% deposit of £7,837, with monthly payments of £1,725 (including £846 mortgage payments, £838 rent and an estimated monthly service charge of £41*).

The homes feature an open plan living and dining room with doors to a private garden, fitted kitchens and integrated appliances. With three play areas being built at Walstead Park, residents will also benefit from a growing community perfect for family living.

Stuart Hensby, Sales and Marketing Director at Abri said: “These homes provide an exciting opportunity for buyers looking to own a property in a highly sought after location. With financial pressures often seeing buyers compromise on location to afford their home, this launch will offer many aspiring homebuyers a more affordable route to settling in this desirable area.”

Abri's Walstead Park Shared Ownership homes

Walstead Park is nestled in the charming village of Lindfield, just outside of Haywards Heath, a bustling town home to several independent shops, pubs and restaurants. The Snowdrop Inn is just a 12-minute walk from the development, serving classic country dining. For a family day out, the famous Bluebell Railway steam train is just a 15-minute drive away, taking visitors on a picturesque journey through the Sussex countryside.

Commuters and city lovers can get to Haywards Heath train station in just a six-minute drive from Walstead Park, where trains to Brighton take only 14 minutes, and journeys to London just under an hour.

Shared Ownership is a scheme designed to help aspiring homeowners by enabling them to purchase between a 10% to 75% share of a property, while paying a reduced rent to Abri on the remaining amount.

Abri Homes’ two and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes at Walstead Park are now available to purchase. For more information about Abri Homes, email [email protected] or call 0800 145 6663.

*Based on a 95%, 30 year mortgage with an interest rate of 5.5%. Service charge is subject to an annual review.