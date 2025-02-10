More shared ownership homes launch in popular West Sussex village
Starting from £156,750, based on a 30% share (other shares available), a new collection of three-bedroom homes is now available. Requiring a 5% deposit of £7,837, with monthly payments of £1,725 (including £846 mortgage payments, £838 rent and an estimated monthly service charge of £41*).
The homes feature an open plan living and dining room with doors to a private garden, fitted kitchens and integrated appliances. With three play areas being built at Walstead Park, residents will also benefit from a growing community perfect for family living.
Stuart Hensby, Sales and Marketing Director at Abri said: “These homes provide an exciting opportunity for buyers looking to own a property in a highly sought after location. With financial pressures often seeing buyers compromise on location to afford their home, this launch will offer many aspiring homebuyers a more affordable route to settling in this desirable area.”
Walstead Park is nestled in the charming village of Lindfield, just outside of Haywards Heath, a bustling town home to several independent shops, pubs and restaurants. The Snowdrop Inn is just a 12-minute walk from the development, serving classic country dining. For a family day out, the famous Bluebell Railway steam train is just a 15-minute drive away, taking visitors on a picturesque journey through the Sussex countryside.
Commuters and city lovers can get to Haywards Heath train station in just a six-minute drive from Walstead Park, where trains to Brighton take only 14 minutes, and journeys to London just under an hour.
Shared Ownership is a scheme designed to help aspiring homeowners by enabling them to purchase between a 10% to 75% share of a property, while paying a reduced rent to Abri on the remaining amount.
Abri Homes’ two and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes at Walstead Park are now available to purchase. For more information about Abri Homes, email [email protected] or call 0800 145 6663.
*Based on a 95%, 30 year mortgage with an interest rate of 5.5%. Service charge is subject to an annual review.