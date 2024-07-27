Figures from sales company Property Solvers show which roads have seen the sale of some of the highest and lowest valued homes in the town.

The company tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Crawley postcodes.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Rusper Road (RH11) sold for £1,650,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £80,000 and under on Messenger Close (RH11), Rampling Court (RH11) and Clarke House (RH11).”

Rusper Road, Ifield. The average price is £1,068,750 (four sales since 2019)

2 . Most expensive Crawley streets Rusper Road, Ifield. The average price is £1,068,750 (four sales since 2019)Photo: Google

3 . Most expensive Crawley streets Forge Wood, Crawley. The average price is £881,250 (four sales since 2019)Photo: Google

4 . Most expensive Crawley streets Oaklands Chase, Worth. The average price is £858,333 (three sales since 2019)Photo: Google