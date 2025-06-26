Nearly-new chalet comes on the market on private development in Littlehampton

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 26th Jun 2025, 16:34 BST
A nearly-new chalet on a private development in Littlehampton has come on the market in excellent condition.

Estate agent Glyn Jones says the three-bedroom detached property, in Inglecroft Gardens, offers the perfect combination of luxury and convenience.

It has been built to the highest standards in a traditional manner and is on the market for £585,000.

The garden is a true standout feature, offering ample space and privacy. Mainly laid to lawn, it has a patio with space for table and chairs.

The lounge has doors to the garden, while the front of the house has a fully-fitted kitchen with quality integrated appliances and breakfast table space.

The ground floor is elegantly finished with a beautifully-tiled floor and contrasting carpets.

All three bedrooms are doubles with fitted wardrobes and en-suites, and there is a separate cloakroom. The ground-floor bedroom could be used as a second reception room.

There is a block paved driveway leading to a 17ft integrated garage, equipped with power, light and an electric car charging point.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This nearly-new chalet is on a private development in Littlehampton

1. Inglecroft Gardens, Littlehampton

This nearly-new chalet is on a private development in Littlehampton Photo: Zoopla

The property offers flexible living accommodation

2. Inglecroft Gardens, Littlehampton

The property offers flexible living accommodation Photo: Zoopla

The lounge is the main reception room

3. Inglecroft Gardens, Littlehampton

The lounge is the main reception room Photo: Zoopla

There are doors to the garden from the lounge

4. Inglecroft Gardens, Littlehampton

There are doors to the garden from the lounge Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Zoopla
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice