Nearly-new chalet comes on the market on private development in Littlehampton

Estate agent Glyn Jones says the three-bedroom detached property, in Inglecroft Gardens, offers the perfect combination of luxury and convenience.
It has been built to the highest standards in a traditional manner and is on the market for £585,000.
The garden is a true standout feature, offering ample space and privacy. Mainly laid to lawn, it has a patio with space for table and chairs.
The lounge has doors to the garden, while the front of the house has a fully-fitted kitchen with quality integrated appliances and breakfast table space.
The ground floor is elegantly finished with a beautifully-tiled floor and contrasting carpets.
All three bedrooms are doubles with fitted wardrobes and en-suites, and there is a separate cloakroom. The ground-floor bedroom could be used as a second reception room.
There is a block paved driveway leading to a 17ft integrated garage, equipped with power, light and an electric car charging point.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla
