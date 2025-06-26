Nearly-new chalet comes on the market on private development in Littlehampton

Estate agent Glyn Jones says the three-bedroom detached property, in Inglecroft Gardens, offers the perfect combination of luxury and convenience.

It has been built to the highest standards in a traditional manner and is on the market for £585,000.

The garden is a true standout feature, offering ample space and privacy. Mainly laid to lawn, it has a patio with space for table and chairs.

The lounge has doors to the garden, while the front of the house has a fully-fitted kitchen with quality integrated appliances and breakfast table space.

The ground floor is elegantly finished with a beautifully-tiled floor and contrasting carpets.

All three bedrooms are doubles with fitted wardrobes and en-suites, and there is a separate cloakroom. The ground-floor bedroom could be used as a second reception room.

There is a block paved driveway leading to a 17ft integrated garage, equipped with power, light and an electric car charging point.

