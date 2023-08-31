New affordable housing development wins award
Southern Housing is working with leading south of England housebuilder, Thakeham, to deliver 74 affordable homes at the site on Clifton Road. The homes, located across two apartment buildings, include a range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and a community and arts space on the ground floor.
Bunmi Atta, Director of Construction at Southern Housing, said: “We’re extremely proud to have been recognised with this award along with our partner on this development, Thakeham. We’ve a proud history of delivering high quality homes and are excited about residents moving in later this year.”
The Bricks Award recognises standards of workmanship and overall management of a site, including health and safety matters and general tidiness. It’s awarded by LABC Warranty, one of the largest providers of structural warranties in the UK.
The award ceremony took place at St Mary Axe, London, last month.