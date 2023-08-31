BREAKING
New affordable housing development wins award

A new development in Newhaven has won the Bricks Social Housing Development of the Year (South) Award.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:13 BST

Southern Housing is working with leading south of England housebuilder, Thakeham, to deliver 74 affordable homes at the site on Clifton Road. The homes, located across two apartment buildings, include a range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and a community and arts space on the ground floor.

Bunmi Atta, Director of Construction at Southern Housing, said: “We’re extremely proud to have been recognised with this award along with our partner on this development, Thakeham. We’ve a proud history of delivering high quality homes and are excited about residents moving in later this year.”

The Bricks Award recognises standards of workmanship and overall management of a site, including health and safety matters and general tidiness. It’s awarded by LABC Warranty, one of the largest providers of structural warranties in the UK.

The award ceremony took place at St Mary Axe, London, last month.

