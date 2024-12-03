New Countryside Homes development opens in Bexhill-on-Sea

Work is progressing at a new development in Bexhill-on-Sea which has now opened to the public.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vistry Group, Britain’s biggest housebuilder, is building 264 new properties under its Countryside Homes brand at The Gateway in Wrestwood Road.

Th development will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, with 71 of these for private sale, 74 for sale through Sage Homes’ shared ownership scheme and 20 for private rent through Leaf Living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, as part of the planning agreement, there will also be 99 affordable homes – both apartments and houses – available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Bexhill street scene

The development opened to the first visitors on Friday 22 November, with a choice of two, three and four bedrooms among the first homes to be released for sale.

As well as this new Countryside Homes development, Vistry is also building new homes at The Gateway under its Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands.

Mary McHutchison, sales director for Vistry Kent, said: “This is another phase of a very exciting new development which will bring more much-needed new housing to Bexhill-on-Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Vistry, we are committed to playing our part in helping to tackle this country’s housing shortage, with the successful delivery of high-quality, affordable and sustainable homes through working in partnership with other housing providers as one of our key priorities.

“The homes in this new phase at The Gateway will be accessible to a wide range of people, whether they are looking to buy or rent a home, and have been carefully planned to meet the needs of the local area.

“This development will not only bring hundreds of new homes to the neighbourhood but also deliver tangible benefits to the wider community. The public open space and sports facilities will provide residents new and old alike with areas where they can socialise, meet their neighbours and exercise.”

The Countryside Homes development forms part of a wider development off Wrestwood Road. Outline planning permission for up to 1,050 new homes was granted in 2016 and Vistry Kent is already building 200 homes in the first phase under its Bovis Homes brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second phase of development includes homes built under Vistry’s Countryside Homes, Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands, with detailed planning permission secured in November 2023 for 447 new homes, as well as open space, sports pitches and a sports pavilion.

For more information about the new Countryside Homes properties available at The Gateway, visit countrysidehomes.com.