New homes in Hawkhurst: Ideal for first time buyers ahead of stamp duty changes

As the stamp duty threshold drops by £125,000 from April 2025, prospective buyers have less than four months to secure a new home worth up to £450,000. To support buyers ahead of the change, independent housebuilder Dandara is offering stamp duty and deposit contributions on selected plots at The Russetts in Hawkhurst, Kent.

According to Hamptons, first time buyers accounted for 50% of properties purchased across the UK last year[1]. Predictions suggest that the demographic will be "front loaded" in 2025, driven by the change in the stamp duty threshold implemented at the start of the year.

The housebuilder is offering incentives of up to £33,000 to support prospective buyers ahead of the stamp duty change, including 5% deposit contributions.

Emma Fearn, Sales Director at Dandara South East commented: “As we approach the upcoming stamp duty change, our incentives help those buyers looking to get onto the ladder now more than ever. With several homes applicable for the current nil stamp duty, we suggest those interested to come and see what The Russetts has to offer!”

“We have seen a significant increase in first time buyers at The Russetts since we launched, due to the development’s ideal location and commuter links along with its deep-rooted history, and we’re hopeful to see even more ahead of the Spring change.”

The Russetts is located on the fringes of Hawkhurst, just 0.2 miles from the village centre. Hawkhurst offers a wide range of shops, pubs and hotels, along with a Waitrose and Tesco, and there are several well-rated primary, secondary and independent schools nearby. Nearby towns like Royal Tunbridge Wells, Hastings and Camber Sands are all under an hour via car, offering additional shopping and dining options.

Ideal for first time buyers looking to indulge into a new village history, the Smugglers Trail runs through the village and connects with the Sussex coast, and local attractions include several National Trust properties and the Collingwood Nature Reserve. With easy commuter links to Tunbridge Wells and Etchingham, The Russets in Hawkhurst is surrounded by ancient woodlands, and provides a variety of countryside, 30 minutes away from Camber Sands Beach.

Residents of The Russetts are ideally located for road and rail journeys. The A21 and M25 are both near the development, and Etchingham Station is just 4.6 miles away, offering regular services to London Charing Cross in around an hour and a quarter. The Coast, Heathrow and Gatwick airports are also easily accessible.

The Russetts has a selection of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes available. Prices start at £355,000 for a two bedroom home.

For further information about Dandara or to find out more about The Russetts, please visit www.dandara.com/the-russetts.

