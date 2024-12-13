New Kingston Wharf homes at Shoreham-by-Sea; the ultimate blend of quality and lifestyle for buyers

A new, waterfront development of 163 shared ownership homes in Shoreham-by-Sea is reassuring first-time buyers that they don’t have to compromise on quality or lifestyle in pursuit of affordability. Kingston Wharf (www.hydenewhomes.co.uk/kingston-wharf) from Hyde New Homes will launch on 17 and 18 January 2025, enabling those seeking to buy a home to be part of the exciting regeneration area along the River Adur in the historic coastal town.

The new homes will deliver a community-focused lifestyle in an attractive waterfront setting, while offering easy connections to Brighton, Portsmouth, Chichester and London, seamlessly blending an idyllic escape by the water with the buzz of cities, such as Brighton nearby. Closer to home, the regeneration of Shoreham Harbour will provide a vibrant local neighbourhood to enjoy, with a new public realm and abundant leisure opportunities.

All homes at Kingston Wharf will prioritise sustainability and have been built in line with ‘The Hyde Difference’, offering contemporary kitchens, integrated appliances, quality flooring at no extra cost and a high specification as standard, despite the homes affordable price tags. The fabric first approach minimises heat loss and maximises energy efficiency, bolstered by direct-to-apartment photovoltaic panels and wastewater and heat recovery systems. All homes have an impressive EPC B rating.

Homes at Kingston Wharf offer a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, each featuring a range of layout options for buyers and private outdoor spaces. The homes have been designed to suit a wide range of needs, dovetailing with the latest UK Government figures (published June 2024), which show that 50% of shared ownership properties are purchased by single-adult households, 27% by households with two adults and 15% by households with children.[1]

Minnie Dando, Head of Marketing & Communications at Hyde New Homes, comments: “The beautiful new apartments at Kingston Wharf will provide local buyers with an affordable way to purchase their home, without having to compromise on quality or lifestyle. Building so many affordable homes will go a long way towards ensuring the local community’s housing needs are met, in an area where prices are generally unaffordable to first time buyers, while their outstanding sustainability credentials support a greener future. We are proud to be delivering so many lovely new homes in such an attractive setting, right on the water’s edge.”

Kingston Wharf sits on the bank of the tidal River Adur, which flows into the sea by Shoreham Beach. The homes provide stunning views of the South Downs, as well as the tranquil waters of the River Adur. A riverside walk connects the development to the town, which is packed with independent shops and eateries. Shoreham-by-Sea has its own distinctive vibrancy and charm, blending the best of seaside tradition with trendy modern venues.

Buyers at Kingston Wharf have a wealth of leisure pursuits on their doorstep. Shoreham Beach Nature Reserve is popular with everyone from dog walkers to surfers, while local venues such as Marlipins Museum, Ropetackle Arts Centre, Tarmount Studios Vintage Emporium and the Nomadic Sauna cater to a wide range of interests and tastes. Music lovers will delight in independent record store Slipped Discs, while family-run Italian restaurant La Galleria is sure to be a hit with Kingston Wharf residents of all ages.

The A259 to the north of Kingston Wharf provides easy east-west access between Brighton and Worthing. Southwick and Shoreham train stations are within easy reach, being a 15-minute and 20-minute walk respectively from Kingston Wharf. From Shoreham station, trains run directly into London Victoria in as little as an hour and 13 minutes, making Kingston Wharf an excellent choice for commuters. For those who prefer to travel by car, Kingston Wharf provides allocated parking and electric vehicle charging points with select homes. Furthering the homes’ sustainability credentials, cycle storage is available for residents who like to travel on two wheels.

In addition to excellent connections, the homes at Kingston Wharf have been beautifully designed around the needs of modern life. The interiors are spacious and filled with light, while the contemporary style delivers high specification fixtures and fittings as standard. Externally, the earthy red brickwork blends with the existing local architecture while also adding a distinctive new character. The shared ownership apartments are spread across two blocks, with communal landscaped gardens for all residents to enjoy. Every home also comes with its own outdoor space in the form of a balcony or terrace.

For families with school-age children, Shoreham-by-Sea offers a selection of Good-rated primary schools and an Outstanding secondary in the form of Shoreham Academy.

For those interested in finding out more about Kingston Wharf or to book an appointment to view the new show home launching on the 17th and 18th January 2025, email [email protected], visit the website www.hydenewhomes.co.uk/kingston-wharf or call 01273 766071 for further details.

