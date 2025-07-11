New luxury show home Opens in Sayers Common

Elivia Homes warmly invites homebuyers and local residents to experience The Woodlands – a community-focused new development in the picturesque village of Sayers Common. On Saturday 12th & Sunday 13th July, meet the team, tour the beautifully designed showhome, and discover how modern living and sustainability come together in West Sussex.

Nestled on the western edge of Sayers Common, The Woodlands spans 36 thoughtfully designed homes - from cosy one-bedroom starters to spacious four-bedroom family properties. Shared ownership and government backed First Homes schemes are available, creating an accessible, diverse and vibrant neighbourhood. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at The Woodlands, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common, Hassocks, BN6 9LS on both days.

The First Homes scheme is a UK government programme that helps first-time buyers, especially key workers, buy new-build homes at a lower price. These homes are sold at a discount of at least 30% off the market value. Using this scheme, local buyers have the opportunity to make their dream home at The Woodlands a reality.

True to its name, The Woodlands is framed by extensive green open spaces that foster a sense of community, helping the countryside meet coast with ease. Pedestrian-friendly pathways, landscaping, and well-planned communal areas reflect our commitment to eco-friendly living and neighbourly connection, helping the community feel well-connected. These homes offer a perfect balance of luxury and community, all while preserving a cherished sense of privacy against a stunning backdrop.

Sayers Common is known for its rural charm and community amenities: a village pub, community shop, preschool, and excellent schools nearby. Commuters will benefit from close connections to Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Brighton, Crawley and London. For jetsetters, London Gatwick is just 20 minutes away. Not to mention, the popular Hickstead event being within a stone's throw of the development.

Elivia Homes has built The Woodlands with sustainability and quality in mind:

Timber frame construction using sustainably sourced materials

High-performance insulation for energy efficiency

Air source heat pumps in every home

Electric vehicle charging points.

Thanks to these features, the development recently received the LABC Warranty Bricks Site Recognition Award, praising its build quality, site management, health and safety standards, and overall workmanship.

Whether you're hunting your first home, upsizing for a family, or downsizing, there’s something for everyone at The Woodlands. Nicki Dennis, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for Elivia Homes Southern, comments, “We encourage you to experience The Woodlands for yourself at our upcoming showhome launch. It’s the perfect opportunity to take a guided tour, explore the quality and design of our homes, enjoy some refreshments, and speak with our friendly sales team who will be on hand to answer any questions and help you find the right home for your needs.”

For further information, visit www.eliviahomes.co.uk/developments/woodlands or call 07586 201558