New phase of homes launched at thriving West Sussex development
and live on Freeview channel 276
The third phase will bring 24 new homes to the growing community complete with open-plan living spaces and energy efficient features supporting lower energy bills for homeowners.
The launch follows recent research from Redrow which revealed one in five (24%) homeowners in the South of England are now considering moving to a more energy efficient home in order to make savings on their bills. The research also showed that more than a third (37%) of people living in the South would prefer to move to a new build home if they were moving due to their energy efficient features.
With a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection on offer and an excellent choice of schools in the area, the homes are ideal for those looking for their first family home or wanting to upsize to accommodate their growing family.
The development has advanced landscaping throughout including allotments and play areas. It is positioned close to both South Downs National Park and the stunning South Coast while also being conveniently located just ten minutes from the city centre, offering homeowners the best of both worlds.
There are three show homes open on site – The Warwick, The Oxford Lifestyle and The Henley -allowing potential homebuyers to explore the low maintenance, energy efficient homes available and experience firsthand what the thriving community has to offer.
Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Lavant View, comments:“We’re excited to introduce potential homebuyers to the new homes at our Lavant View development. Located just ten minutes from the city centre with amenities aplenty yet with easy access to expansive green spaces throughout the development and beyond, Lavant View offers homeowners a superb quality of life.
“I encourage anyone interested in seeing what this wonderful development has to offer to get in touch with our friendly and knowledgeable sales team to experience the Redrow difference firsthand and find out how we can help you make the move.”
Steeped in history and heritage, the town of Chichester is a fascinating place to call home which also offers a year round programme of arts and activities to enjoy. With a good selection of schools and superb transport links too, Lavant View is an ideal location for commuters and families alike.
To find out more about the development, visit the Lavant View website or call 01243 684 650.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.