New showhome opened at Perceval Grange in Midhurst

Bellway’s all-female site management team at Perceval Grange in Midhurst cut the ribbon to the development’s new showhome.

Site Manager Justine Hope and Assistant Site Manager Amy Somerville are overseeing construction of 69 new homes on the site of the former brickworks and council depot off Bepton Road.

The team opened the three-bedroom Ashfield showhome for visitors to view at the weekend and are looking forward to the first homes being ready for their new residents in May.

The development will comprise 44 two, three, four and five-bedroom houses for private sale, alongside 25 affordable homes including one and two-bedroom apartments for low-cost rent, and two and three-bedroom houses for shared ownership. Eight of the homes will be built to highly energy-efficient Passive House standards.

Inside the open plan kitchen living area of the newly opened Ashfield showhome at the Bellway Perceval Grange site.

Justine said: “Construction is progressing well here at Perceval Grange and we’ve now completed and opened the first showhome on site.

“People who came along to the launch were impressed by the standard of construction and attention-to-detail you can see in the showhome, which gives them a good idea of the quality and finish they can expect in a new home here.”

Amy said: “An all-female management team at a housing development is fairly unusual but we have been well-received by all the sub-contractors and the tradespeople. We all have the same goal – to build the very best quality homes for our customers here. It’s also been great to build a positive relationship with the local community here in Midhurst, who have been very welcoming.”

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director at Bellway South London, said: “Construction sites have traditionally been a male-dominated environment, but as a company we are committed to increasing the number of women in site-based roles.

Justine Hope, Bellway Perceval Grange Site Manager; Deborah Walker, Sales Assistant; Amy Somerville, Assistant Site Manager; and Fiona Mitchell, Sales Manager, at Bellway Perceval Grange, cutting the ribbon to officially open the new showhome at Perceval Grange.

“Justine and Amy make a great team and we are lucky to have them leading such a dynamic building programme at Perceval Grange.

“Customers can be assured that the construction of their new home is in good hands thanks to the dedication and attention-to-detail they both bring to their roles.”

There’s currently a selection of two, three and five-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Perceval Grange, with prices starting at £485,000.

For more information, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/south-london/perceval-grange or call the sales team on 01730 450031.