New to the market: £1.1million family home near Worthing seafront

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:16 BST
A spacious detached house near Worthing seafront has come on the market with Bacon and Company priced at £1.1million.

The agents say the six-bedroom property, in St Valerie Road, is deceptively spacious, with versatile accommodation, delightful gardens and plenty of parking.

The family home is situated in a sought-after area of West Worthing, close to the seafront, schools, shops and amenities. It boasts a southerly aspect and has a light and airy feel.

Accommodation includes a spacious hall, ground-floor cloakroom, two large reception rooms, sun room, refitted luxury modern kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, six bedrooms and three modern bathrooms.

The private drive has parking for three or four vehicles and it leads to a larger-than-average internal garage. Gardens surround the property and are predominately south-facing and secluded.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This spacious detached house near Worthing seafront has come on the market with Bacon and Company priced at £1.1million

1. St Valerie Road, Worthing

This spacious detached house near Worthing seafront has come on the market with Bacon and Company priced at £1.1million Photo: Zoopla

The luxury kitchen/breakfast room has a feature central island and integrated appliances

2. St Valerie Road, Worthing

The luxury kitchen/breakfast room has a feature central island and integrated appliances Photo: Zoopla

The sitting room has an open brick fireplace with wooden fireplace surround

3. St Valerie Road, Worthing

The sitting room has an open brick fireplace with wooden fireplace surround Photo: Zoopla

The sitting room is one of two large reception rooms

4. St Valerie Road, Worthing

The sitting room is one of two large reception rooms Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaGardens
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice