The agents say the six-bedroom property, in St Valerie Road, is deceptively spacious, with versatile accommodation, delightful gardens and plenty of parking.

The family home is situated in a sought-after area of West Worthing, close to the seafront, schools, shops and amenities. It boasts a southerly aspect and has a light and airy feel.

Accommodation includes a spacious hall, ground-floor cloakroom, two large reception rooms, sun room, refitted luxury modern kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, six bedrooms and three modern bathrooms.

The private drive has parking for three or four vehicles and it leads to a larger-than-average internal garage. Gardens surround the property and are predominately south-facing and secluded.

1 . St Valerie Road, Worthing This spacious detached house near Worthing seafront has come on the market with Bacon and Company priced at £1.1million Photo: Zoopla

2 . St Valerie Road, Worthing The luxury kitchen/breakfast room has a feature central island and integrated appliances Photo: Zoopla

3 . St Valerie Road, Worthing The sitting room has an open brick fireplace with wooden fireplace surround Photo: Zoopla

4 . St Valerie Road, Worthing The sitting room is one of two large reception rooms Photo: Zoopla