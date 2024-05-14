New Wittering development launches with stylish show home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Annington are set to launch a brand-new collection of homes in Wittering.

A brand-new collection of homes are set to launch in Wittering, thanks to Annington who specialises in refurbishing MoD properties throughout the country.

Competitively priced from £170,000, the homes at Lancaster Place will be available to buy from the 17th of May. The 35 properties are a mix of two and three-bedroom terrace and semi-detached homes, all including new front doors, new floor coverings throughout and new garden fencing. Each home has been freshly painted to offer a blank canvas for homeowners to put their own stamp on, and a select number of properties have been fitted with contemporary new kitchens whilst others have on plot driveways. The homes also feature generous double bedrooms, perfect for growing families.

Claire Ramsden, Branch Manager at Knight Partnership said: “Wittering is home to a healthy first-time buyer market, with many people who have spent time living and renting in the village looking to fully put down roots and purchase a property in the area. Following the success of a previous release by Annington in the village in 2020, we are expecting to see the same levels of interest in this launch, with potential interest from return buyers who purchased the two-bedroom homes looking to upsize to the three-bedroom homes at Lancaster Place.”

Louise Saunders, Head of Sales and Marketing for Annington, added: “It’s an absolute pleasure to return to Wittering to expand our refurbishment beyond the initial homes we worked on here. This time, it’s even more exciting, as we have a fantastic show home for our potential buyers to come along and get a real sense of their new home. Wittering has a wonderful community spirit, and we have no doubt buyers here will echo the happiness of those who purchased when we last launched in Wittering.”

Wittering is a thriving village which includes a primary school, convenience store, café and parish church. A few miles away, the market town of Stamford also hosts a variety of amenities, such as high street boutiques, restaurants and cafes.

Village life doesn’t mean you’re disconnected; the A1 provides Wittering with access to Stamford, Grantham and Peterborough, as well as direct routes to locations further afield such as London, Lincoln, Leeds and Newcastle. Stamford Station, which is over two miles from the village and offers regular services to popular destinations such as Stansted Airport, Cambridge, Peterborough and Birmingham New Street.

Prices start from £170,000 for a two-bedroom home and £177,500 for a three-bedroom property. To discover more about Lancaster Place please visit www.lancasterplace.co.uk. To book a viewing, contact the selling agent Knight Partnership at [email protected] or 01780 765060.