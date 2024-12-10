New Year, New Home: make the move to Home X in Brighton

Home X interiors.

It has been reported that one in three Britons plan to make New Years resolutions,* with the New Year affording us with a fresh feeling of opportunity. For many aspiring first time buyers, it is undoubtedly finding a place of their own that is at the top of their wish list for 2025.

Helping people make that resolution a reality, Home X by Southern Housing is a stylish collection of apartments with residents’ amenities as part of Brighton’s Preston Barracks regeneration project.

Set in the popular Brighton suburb of Moulsecoomb, the development offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes through Shared Ownership or Open Market Sale. Offering a plethora of buyers - from first time purchasers to investors - the chance to make the move in 2025, properties at Home X are ready to move into now.

Jane Williams, Head of Sales at Southern Housing, comments: “We’re proud to offer so many options for ownership here at Home X. With estimated rental yields of up to 5.5% - investors are sure to find the Open Market Sale properties attractive.* The development’s proximity to the University of Brighton’s Moulsecoomb campus makes a popular choice for students. Equally, Shared Ownership, which allows people to purchase a percentage share in a property, renting the share they do not own, is open to any eligible buyer who does not currently own their own home. There really is something for every buyer at Home X. With homes ready to move into now, Home X gives people a great opportunity to get kickstart their property journey in 2025.”

Home X interiors.

Properties at Home X have been designed for everyday living and wellbeing. Promoting calmness, upper-level homes offer vistas towards Brighton’s world-famous seafront, viewed from the bright, light filled living spaces. Homes offer a high-quality specification and open plan living.

Stylish Symphony kitchens have contemporary worktops, and handleless, soft-close units in indigo as well as an array of integrated name brand appliances include in the price. Appliances include an oven, a fridge-freezer and a washing machine all by Siemens, and a dishwasher by Bosch. LED downlighters complete the stylish look of the kitchen.

Homes also come with a range of features: there is underfloor heating and a video/phone entry system for extra peace of mind. Residents benefit from communal facilities, including landscaped gardens, and cycle storage, which conveniently also has showers.

Helping buyers feel right at home, the properties are pet friendly - Home X is already home to a growing community of furry friends.

The development is a key part of the Preston Barracks regeneration project, a £200 million mixed-use project transforming this suburb of Moulsecoomb into a gateway to Brighton. As well as homes and new public realm, the area will foster a new community of makers and innovators in the ‘Plus X’ entrepreneurial hub, located next door to the development.

Within striking distance of central Brighton, Home X has a wide range of supermarkets and coffee shops all within a 10-minute walk. For scenic walks, Wild Park Local Nature Reserve is just 23-minutes away on foot, whilst the Royal Pavilion and Brighton Palace Pier are both accessible in 10-minutes by bike.

Home X is conveniently connected to Brighton and the coast, with plenty of transport links right on the doorstep. Transport links are available by bus, train, bike or foot, meaning getting around couldn’t be easier. Moulsecoomb station provides rail travel to London, East Sussex and beyond, while buses provide routes in and around the area.

Two- and three-bedroom Shared Ownership apartments at Home X start from £88,125 for a 25% share (full market value: £352,500)

Open Market Sale studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at Home X start from £225,000

For more information, please visit: https://shnewhomes.co.uk/homex or https://shnewhomes.co.uk/home-x-oms