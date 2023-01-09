A four bedroom house in Newhaven with a swimming pool and terrace has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

This Newhaven property boasts an alfresco dining area with a fire place and six reception rooms.

Included is a snug, study, formal dining room, an open-plan kitchen and family area providing space in which to relax.

The main reception room is the dual aspect sitting room, with double doors leading to a light, south-west facing conservatory. Bi-fold doors open onto the gardens, allowing plenty of natural light into the family area.

The kitchen/breakfast room has modern units, wooden worktops, integrated appliances, a range cooker and a breakfast bar.On the first floor there are three well-presented double bedrooms and a single bedroom, family shower room and en-suite shower room from the principal bedroom.

The back garden includes a lawn, greenhouse, storage room and a spiral staircase leading up to a secluded balcony.

