Photos sent to the Worthing Herald / Sussex World on Wednesday (February 12) showed the homes in Fulbeck Avenue, Worthing, in the process of being demolished.

The development is part of a project led by BoKlok UK – jointly owned by Ikea and the Swedish construction company Skanska – in partnership with Vivid Homes.

BoKlok spokesperson, Christoffer Hallersbro, said: “During the winter of 2023/24 block five at Fulbeck Avenue suffered significant storm damage. Unfortunately, poor weather conditions and high winds prevented the timely installation of the roof and temporary weatherproofing measures proved insufficient to safeguard the structure.

“The building has undergone a thorough investigation and to safeguard the long-term safety of the site, the difficult decision has been made to dismantle the building. The quality of our homes as well as the safety and wellbeing of our customers, is our highest priority.

"The dismantling process will prioritise sustainability and health and safety, minimising the impact on neighbouring homes whilst targeting a goal of recycling 95 per cent of materials.”

The development, which was completed in 2024, saw dozens of new homes built in West Durrington, Worthing.

Vivid Homes stated, on its website, last year: “We're developing 72 new homes on this site, providing 32 homes for affordable rent, 18 for social rent and 22 for shared ownership. This is a great location, sitting alongside a beautiful lake.

“These homes offer a mix of one and two bedroom flats in three separate blocks.

“The project uses a modular building system – the homes are constructed in a factory, then assembled on site. And these homes will feature a communal heating system including an air source heat pump heating system.

“This a Section 106 site with extra affordable homes, with a total scheme cost of £12.6m.”

BoKlok confirmed these that these three blocks relate to its partnership with Vivid housing association. However, the full site is made up of sales for the open market as well as affordable homes – with a total of five blocks on the site. Blocks one to three are completed and occupied. Block four is currently being completed.

There are 32 apartments in block five and 152 in total.

1 . Newly-built flats to be dismantled A block of newly-built flats in Fulbeck Avenue, Worthing, will be dismantled after it suffered 'significant storm damage', the developer has confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

