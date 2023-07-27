Nine bedroom Eastbourne house is sold prior to auction

A substantial period property with potential for development in Eastbourne has been sold.

Nine-bedroom 56 The Goffs was among 153 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was listed with a freehold guide price of £650,000 to £700,000 but was sold prior to the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 26 July.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “I wasn’t surprised to see this property snapped up quickly.

AUCTION: Nine-bedroom 56 The Goffs, Eastbourne

It was an extremely rare opportunity to acquire an impressive Victorian property with spacious accommodation over three floors, retaining most of its original features throughout, plus a large full height cellar.

“At more than 4,000 sq ft, there is potential for refurbishment as a fine single residence or development/sub-division, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Set in one-third of an acre, the property is situated between Eastbourne's historic old town and the town centre, within walking distance of comprehensive local shopping facilities and the seafront.

The accommodation comprises two ground floor bedrooms, four on the first floor and a further three on the top floor.

SOLD: 17 Grosvenor Close, Polegate

l A Polegate bungalow in need of modernisation, offered jointly with Hunt Frame, went under the gavel at £192,000 freehold.

Semi-detached 17 Grosvenor Close is situated in a cul-de-sac just off Farmlands Way with the comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities of Polegate within easy access.

There are excellent road links to Eastbourne and Lewes and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27 and A22.

Richard added: “Although is in need of modernisation, this two-bedroom bungalow provides well-appointed two-bedroom accommodation,.

“It is mainly double-glazed with downland views from the front of the property with off-road parking and gardens to the front and rear.

l A bidding war took place over a spacious mansion flat with views in Eastbourne town centre before it was sold for £219,000 leasehold.

Flat 9 at Hartington Mansions in Hartington Place was offered for sale on a long lease and in good decorative order throughout with contemporary fixtures and fittings and retaining some original features.

Richard said: “This exciting opportunity to acquire an exceptionally light and spacious four-bedroom top floor (fourth) mansion flat attracted strong interest

“Located just off the seafront in the heart of the town centre, the flat has two balconies with panoramic views over the town centre.”

The property is situated in a central and convenient location between Grand Parade and Seaside Road with comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities in the immediate vicinity and excellent road links via the A259 linking all surrounding areas.

l A car park located adjacent to a busy parade of shops in Eastbourne, offered jointly with Dyer & Hobbis as an investment opportunity, was sold for £26,000

Land at Beatty Road is located in a residential area close to Sovereign Harbour and the sea front. It is currently let at £1,200 per annum under a licence agreement.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday 18 September and ends on Wednesday 20 September. Deadline for entries is 29 August.