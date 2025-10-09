Offers over £1.25m invited for exceptional Victorian property with wrap-around garden in Worthing

The detached five-bedroom house is on a a generous corner plot in Shakespeare Road. Michael Jones Estate Agents say it is an exceptional residence dating back to 1892, offering a wealth of character features, combined with spacious and versatile accommodation throughout.

The welcoming outer hallway with original decorative tiled flooring and striking stained-glass inner front door leading to the grand reception hallway creates an impressive introduction to the home.

The main reception room has the original feature marble fireplace, while the formal dining room has a beautifully-restored fireplace with wooden surround. Both rooms benefit from bay windows.

A further reception room, currently used as a playroom, features built-in shelving and another restored fireplace and there is also a utility room.

The kitchen is a particular feature of the property, having a comprehensive range of Neptune units and central island with solid marble worktops and a Lacanche double oven with five-ring gas hob. Bi-fold doors provide direct access to the garden.

Upstairs are five well-proportioned bedrooms and a substantial family bathroom, fitted with a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, toilet, wash basin, marble floor and tiling, and excellent built-in storage.

The wrap-around garden is predominantly laid to lawn, surrounded by mature evergreen hedging to maintain privacy. There are two patio terraces for outdoor seating and dining, and a range of fruit trees. To the side, a gated gravel driveway provides off-road parking for two cars.

1 . Shakespeare Road, Worthing This exceptional Victorian property with wrap-around garden has come on the market in Worthing and offers over £1,250,000 are invited Photo: Zoopla

2 . Shakespeare Road, Worthing The striking stained-glass door and grand reception hallway are an impressive introduction to the home Photo: Zoopla

3 . Shakespeare Road, Worthing The main reception room has the original feature marble fireplace Photo: Zoopla

4 . Shakespeare Road, Worthing The formal dining room has a beautifully-restored fireplace with wooden surround Photo: Zoopla