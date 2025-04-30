On the market: Stunning Horsham house with wow-factor garden: Take a look inside

The contemporary property – in Scholars Walk at Highwood Village in Horsham – also has a good-sized garage and driveway parking. And, it’s chain-free, so ready to move into.
It is on sale via Horsham estate agents Cubitt and West priced at £675,000.
1. Scholars Walk
This stunning Horsham property also has a wow-factor garden Photo: Contributed
2. Scholars Walk
The contemporary house also has a fabulous modern landscaped garden Photo: Contributed
3. Scholars Walk
The spacious kitchen/diner and a separate lounge both have access out onto the garden Photo: Contributed
4. Scholars Walk
The spacious kitchen/diner and a separate lounge both have access out onto the garden Photo: Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.