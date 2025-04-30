On the market: Stunning Horsham house with wow-factor garden: Take a look inside

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 15:58 BST
A stunning three-bedroom detached house with a landscaped wow-factor garden is on the market in Horsham.

The contemporary property – in Scholars Walk at Highwood Village in Horsham – also has a good-sized garage and driveway parking. And, it’s chain-free, so ready to move into.

It is on sale via Horsham estate agents Cubitt and West priced at £675,000.

1. Scholars Walk

2. Scholars Walk

3. Scholars Walk

4. Scholars Walk

