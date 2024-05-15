On the market: Two cottages with annexe and swimming pool in the stunning Surrey Hills

Limetree Cottages at Ranmore Common are part of the Denbies Estate and are surrounded by National Trust land.

They are currently used as a private residence with one of the cottages and an annexe used as high-end Airbnbs.

Estate agents House Partnership say: “Purchasing the whole could provide a business for someone, or the property could be used for extended family, as a main residence or weekend getaway.”

The properties are on sale with a guide price of £3.895 million.

No 1 Limetree cottages has threee reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, garden room, four bedrooms, one ensuite and a family bathroom.

The self contained one-bedroom annexe features the swimming pool, summer house, greenhouse and store.

No 2 Limetree Cottages has three reception rooms, kitchen and utility room, four bedrooms, one ensuite shower room, a family bathroom, studio and pond.

There are double garages and gravelled parking areas.

1 . Limetree Cottages The properties are set in the Surrey Hills surrounded by National Trust land Photo: Contributed

2 . Limetree Cottages The properties are well presented throughout Photo: Contributed

3 . Limetree Cottages Each of the two cottages has four bedrooms Photo: Contributed

4 . Limetree Cottages The swimming pool is in the garden in front of the annexe Photo: Contributed