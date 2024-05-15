Two cottages with an annexe and a swimming pool in the stunning Surrey Hills are on sale through agents House PartnershipTwo cottages with an annexe and a swimming pool in the stunning Surrey Hills are on sale through agents House Partnership
On the market: Two cottages with annexe and swimming pool in the stunning Surrey Hills

By Sarah Page
Published 15th May 2024, 14:31 BST
Two cottages with an annexe, large gardens, swimming pool and stunning views have come on the market in the Surrey Hills.

Limetree Cottages at Ranmore Common are part of the Denbies Estate and are surrounded by National Trust land.

They are currently used as a private residence with one of the cottages and an annexe used as high-end Airbnbs.

Estate agents House Partnership say: “Purchasing the whole could provide a business for someone, or the property could be used for extended family, as a main residence or weekend getaway.”

The properties are on sale with a guide price of £3.895 million.

No 1 Limetree cottages has threee reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, garden room, four bedrooms, one ensuite and a family bathroom.

The self contained one-bedroom annexe features the swimming pool, summer house, greenhouse and store.

No 2 Limetree Cottages has three reception rooms, kitchen and utility room, four bedrooms, one ensuite shower room, a family bathroom, studio and pond.

There are double garages and gravelled parking areas.

