On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £1,995,000.

The listing states: “One of Eastbourne's finest houses - a remarkably spacious six bedroom family home within a glorious garden setting in one of Eastbourne's most exclusive roads.

"The property has been extensively improved by the present owner and now affords six double bedrooms and four reception rooms in addition to a large kitchen/dining room.

"The wonderful garden setting secures a private southerly aspect and an early appointment to view is strongly recommended.

"Old Camp Road boasts some of the finest detached houses of Eastbourne and is well placed for the amenities of the town centre and is close to the Royal Eastbourne Golf Course and scenic downland countryside.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

