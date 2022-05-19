"One of the most unique homes in Sussex" - Take a look inside Rye home for sale for £900,000

Formerly used for drying hops as part of the brewing process, the site was converted into a five bedroom dwelling in the 1980s.

The current owner of the home said: “It’s a glorious home. It’s been a privilege living there.

“It’s a home where there are lots of places to sit, reflect and read. It’s very tranquil.”

A spokesperson for Bees Homes Estate agents said: “Spread over three floors, The Old Oast is a characterful Kentish oast house designed for modern living.

"Extended living areas and versatile flow allows you to live the life of your choosing – with ease.

"The Old Oast offers a safe and beautiful embrace to all. Perfectly private, rich in character and with views of the sea, storybook charm doesn’t get better than this.”

For more details please visit the Bees Homes Estate agents website.

More news:

1. The Old Oast in Rye Converted to a dwelling in the 1980s, The Old Oast, with its evocative original roundels, is believed to be one of a number of outbuildings comprising part of the neighbouring farm. Photo: Estate agents Photo Sales

2. The Old Oast in Rye "Spread over three floors the Old Oast is a characterful Kentish oast house designed for modern living. Five bedrooms, extended living areas and versatile flow allows you to live the life of your choosing – with ease." Photo: estate agents Photo Sales

3. The Old Oast in Rye "Allow the verdant surrounds to soothe your soul; the approach to The Old Oast is celebrated in a cascade of colour from the mature magnolia, camelia bushes heavy with blossom and climbing roses festooning the front of the home. Birdsong provides the soundtrack to your arrival." Photo: estate agents Photo Sales

4. The Old Oast in Rye "Step foot into the entrance hallway dressed in Nina Campbell luxury designer wallpaper, sense the warmth of welcome in this utterly unique home, with its intriguing angles and curves. From the entrance hall, make your way up the staircase, carpeted in a regal Indian wool and silk mix." Photo: estate agents Photo Sales