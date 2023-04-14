One of the oldest houses in Worthing, a Grade II listed town house, on the market at £800,000
One of the oldest houses in Worthing has just come on the market with Fox & Sons, priced at £800,000. The six-bedroom town house in Portland Road, in the heart of the town centre, is Grade II listed but combines history with contemporary living.
The period property, dating back to the early 19th century, is arranged over four floors, offering versatile accommodation with a west-facing garden.
There are currently six bedrooms, a living / dining room, office, kitchen and large modern bathroom but the flexible accommodation can be tailored to cater for any new buyer's needs. The current vendor uses the ground floor as bedrooms, for example, but this could easily be changed to accommodate reception rooms.
