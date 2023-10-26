Only seven houses left at this attractive development in a West Sussex village

Linden Homes’ Sayers Meadow is nearing its final stages of construction and just seven houses remain up for sale.

The housebuilder said it is delivering 133 new homes at the development off Goldcrest Drive in Sayers Common.

The final properties available to buy include a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses.

Ginny James, sales and marketing director for Linden Homes, said: “Sayers Meadow is a very attractive development in a popular location, and we have found that there has been plenty of interest in these homes throughout the construction process. Being just over 20 minutes from Brighton and only 15 minutes from Burgess Hill, it is in a good spot for commuting, shopping, and leisure, yet it also offers the benefits of village life. We have built a good mix of properties here and among the homes still available to buy, there’s a variety of styles and sizes, so there are still options for buyers with a range of requirements and budgets.”

Linden Homes said just seven houses remain up for sale at Sayers Meadow

Linden Homes said the final homes for sale include the last two-bedroom house – the Cartwright. This has a living room the full width of the back of the house with French doors to the garden, and a kitchen/dining room at the front.

The Elmslie semi-detached houses have a similar ground-floor layout but with three bedrooms, including an en-suite to the main bedroom. The Mylne and the Pembroke offer different four-bedroom detached designs, but both have kitchen/dining rooms at the back of the house with doors to the garden and separate living rooms to the front.