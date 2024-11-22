Orbit Homes to deliver 130 new affordable homes in East Sussex at Hellingly development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes, is set to deliver 130 affordable homes in East Sussex as part of Swingate Park in Hellingly, Hailsham.

Delivered in partnership with Taylor Wimpey, the development on New Road will include 26 Shared Ownership properties and 104 homes for affordable rent, including a mix of one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom coach houses along with two, three and four bedroom houses.

All Orbit Homes properties will be built in line with the affordable housebuilder’s sector-leading design standards and feature a specification that will include flooring throughout and turf to rear gardens.

Works are already underway, with the first Shared Ownership homes available to purchase from Orbit Homes’ nearby sales office at The Hedgerows from Autumn 2024 and are set to be ready Spring 2025.

Orbit Homes is set to deliver 130 affordable homes at Swingate Park in Hellingly in partnership with Taylor Wimpey. Picture is not a direct representation of Orbit Homes properties at Swingate Park.

Brian Nearney, Regional Managing Director at Orbit Homes, said: “We are excited to be able to expand the availability of quality affordable homes for people in East Sussex in partnership with Taylor Wimpey.

“Our collection of homes is ideal for local first-time buyers, young couples, families and downsizers alike and we are delighted to offer these homes with several essential finishes included as standard.

“We have already received high levels of interest from those looking to take advantage of the benefits that Shared Ownership offers, so we encourage anyone interested in finding out more to register their interest now.”

Mary O’Brien, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “At Taylor Wimpey we’re proud of the contributions we make to the local areas in which we build. Swingate Park is an exciting new community and we’re pleased to be working with Orbit Homes to deliver a number of affordable homes for local people who need them.”

Swingate Park is located in the charming area of Hellingly, offering picturesque rural surroundings and the vibrancy of a market town. Residents enjoy easy access to a network of footpaths connecting to Hellingly Country Park and essential amenities such as a Co-Op, medical centre and pharmacy just minutes away. A wide selection of schools in the area caters for families, whilst nearby Hailsham town hosts plenty of supermarkets, shops, pubs and restaurants to ensure residents have everything within reach.

Polegate train station is a short drive away from Swingate Park, with direct rail links into London and Brighton, plus major roads including the A27, A22 and A267 are easily accessible from the new homes.

To find out more about the range of properties on offer at Swingate Park visit www.orbithomes.org.uk/orbit-homes-at-swingate-park.