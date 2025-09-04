Outline planning application for 80 homes in Sussex village with ‘extensive new areas of public open space’

An outline planning application has been submitted for 80 new homes in a Sussex village.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beau Property applied to Lewes District Council to build the homes on land north of Green Road in Wivelsfield Green.

The company made the application via the agent tor&co and people can view it at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications (reference LW/25/0442).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application form said the plan is for ‘up to 80 dwellings together with provision of open space, flexible community space, formation of a new access and associated works and all other associated infrastructure, with all matters reserved other than access’.

The rough location for the proposed 80 homes in Wivelsfield Green. Photo: Google Maps

The design and access statement said the proposal is for ‘high-quality homes’ on the 5.78-hectare site that would be ‘designed to respond to the context and locality’. It said there would be ‘a good range of house sizes, types and tenure to suit young people, families and the elderly’. It added that up to 40 per cent of the homes would be affordable.

The application has already received dozens of objections with residents from Wivelsfield Green and surrounding towns expressing concerns about: the potential effect on wildlife, the possibility of flooding, 'lack of infrastructure, over-development, possible highway hazards, the possible loss of trees and traffic generation.

One Burgess Hill resident said: “It is crazy all the building of unaffordable housing in an area where the schools are full (and it’s) impossible to get an NHS dentist.” They said: “There just is not the infrastructure for all these homes in rural areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Fletching resident said: “Wivelsfield is becoming very over developed. It has already seen 264 new houses built or consented versus the target of 30 in the neighbourhood plan!”

A Danehill resident said: “This would put serious pressure on the area and make the already busy roads busier. Beautiful countryside would be destroyed along with loss of habitats for wildlife.”

The application’s design and access statement said there would be a new access from Green Road with ‘all other necessary on-site infrastructure’, like parking, internal access roads and services infrastructure. It said the ‘extensive new areas of public open space’ would offer recreation routes, play and fitness trails, adding that there would be ‘expansive areas of off-site habitat enhancement’ too.

The statement said: “The proposed development site is located in an area at very low risk of flooding from surface water. The site is also assessed as being at low risk of groundwater and sewer flooding, and at very low risk of flooding from artificial sources.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the architectural style would be determined at the detailed design stage, but would aim to ‘reflect and respond to distinct local character features both within Wivelsfield Green and nearby villages’.

The design and access statement also identified key objectives for the natural environment. It said these include a range of ‘high performance, attractive and usable open spaces for active recreation, play and civic use’. The statement said the development’s informal recreation should be accessible for all, while public open spaces must be high quality, well connected and ‘accessible distances’ from every dwelling. It added that green links through the site should be created, and said biodiversity should be enhanced by creating ‘a structurally diverse network of connected natural habitats’. The statement said the development should also promote healthy lifestyles ‘by providing a safe and accessible environment for walking, running and cycling’, while existing boundary vegetation ‘must be retained and improved where possible’.

The design and access statement also said: "Beau Property has a deep-rooted relationship with the communities that surround Wivelsfield and feels a moral obligation to enhance their value and shared prosperity. In developing its land to create homes it wants to ensure that places are delivered where people enjoy living and working and that new homes become part of the existing fabric. Beau Property’s vision is to create a place that enlivens and enriches the existing village and has a strong emphasis on place – quality, the highest sustainability credentials, community infrastructure and a mixed balanced demographic.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.