Outstanding' three-bedroom house in Eastbourne listed with guide price of £1,100,000

The property in Church Street, Willingdon, was listed on Zoopla on October 10.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “An outstanding detached house set within glorious southerly gardens within this highly sought-after Willingdon location.

“The generous accommodation of the property has been substantially improved in fairly recent years by the present owners who have redesigned the ground floor introducing an open plan design with a fine bespoke kitchen.

"Double glazing systems have been carefully selected to match the style of the house which, with its unusually large garden, offers enormous potential for the creation of a much larger property if desired subject to the usual consents. Only a personal inspection will convey the exceptionally high merit and individual appeal of this lovely home and its fine garden setting.

"The property is enviably located on the south side of the sought-after Church Street which contain some of the finest houses in the Willingdon area. The scenic downland countryside of the South Downs National Park is just to the west of old Willingdon village.”

