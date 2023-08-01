BREAKING
Park home residents in Littlehampton fund new sign to stop parcels going to the wrong address

​​Park home residents in Littlehampton hope precious parcels will no longer go missing, thanks to a new sign, financed by residents.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:29 BST
The new sign for Kandy Park in Littlehampton, painted by Nik HollandThe new sign for Kandy Park in Littlehampton, painted by Nik Holland
The new sign for Kandy Park in Littlehampton, painted by Nik Holland

Guitarist Nik Holland painted the new sign for Kandy Park, in Rope Walk, with permission from the site owner.

He explained: "Parcels were being delivered to the wrong addresses, simply because the Kandy Park sign was far too small and was hard to see.

"After a park home resident pointed this out to the site owner, they then gave the thumbs-up for a new larger sign and I stepped up to fulfil the job.

Singer and guitarist Nik HollandSinger and guitarist Nik Holland
Singer and guitarist Nik Holland

"My days at Portsmouth College of Art and Design came in handy - royal blue vinyl lettering on a white background with a vignetted light blue edging.’’

Nik said the generosity of two of the residents helped him with finances for the project, which he admits was not easy.

"I wasn’t bothered by the challenge, it’s in my DNA to get things like this done," he laughed.