Park home residents in Littlehampton fund new sign to stop parcels going to the wrong address

​​Park home residents in Littlehampton hope precious parcels will no longer go missing, thanks to a new sign, financed by residents.

Guitarist Nik Holland painted the new sign for Kandy Park, in Rope Walk, with permission from the site owner.

He explained: "Parcels were being delivered to the wrong addresses, simply because the Kandy Park sign was far too small and was hard to see.

"After a park home resident pointed this out to the site owner, they then gave the thumbs-up for a new larger sign and I stepped up to fulfil the job.

"My days at Portsmouth College of Art and Design came in handy - royal blue vinyl lettering on a white background with a vignetted light blue edging.’’

Nik said the generosity of two of the residents helped him with finances for the project, which he admits was not easy.