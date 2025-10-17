Period house with balcony overlooking the sea comes on the market chain free

Michael Jones Estate Agents says the beautifully-presented four-bedroom terrace offers exceptional living spaces and beautiful direct views over the English Channel.

The spacious sitting room offers ample room, while the contemporary kitchen is a true feature of the home, complete with central island and integrated appliances, plus plenty of space for table and chairs.

The front room is currently used as the master bedroom, featuring fitted wardrobes and a stylish en-suite shower room. There is also a separate ground-floor toilet.

The living room on the first floor is a highlight, offering stunning direct sea views, a feature fireplace and a south-facing balcony that perfectly frames the vistas.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, two of them with en-suite shower rooms, and a luxurious family bathroom with freestanding roll-top bath.

The garden is mostly laid to low-maintenance artificial grass, enhanced by raised flower beds.

