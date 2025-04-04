The end-of-terrace house, in Alexandra Road, East Worthing, has a beautiful secluded feature garden, which is well established with mature plants and shrubs.

Roses climb over a feature pergola in the patio area, a space ideal for entertaining. There is also a log cabin, storage shed and further pebbled seating area.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, versatile second reception room, kitchen / breakfast room, four bedrooms, loft room / additional bedroom, and family bathroom.

While it retains original features like sash windows, cast iron fireplaces, cornice, coving and a picture rail, the property does also benefit from a new slate roof.

The property is close to local shopping facilities, parks, schools, the beach, bus routes and a mainline railway station.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

