Photos of Arlington’s beautiful bluebell walk at Bates Green Farm

Mandy Turner captured these shots on a recent walk at the Bates Green Farm in Arlington, which is now open to visitors fully after a difficult couple of years through the pandemic.

It is open daily from 10am until 5pm between April 13 and May 19 with 23 different charities providing refreshments and welcoming visitors each day.

The Bluebell Walk and Farm Trails - situated near to Eastbourne, Polegate and Hailsham - has traditionally been incredibly popular since it first opened in 1972.

