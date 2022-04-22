Arlington Bluebell Walk. Picture by Mandy Turner

Photos of Arlington’s beautiful bluebell walk at Bates Green Farm

Arlington Bluebell Walk has returned and the spring time flowers have made a carpet of colour in the woods at Arlington.

By Juliet Mead
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 10:08 am

Mandy Turner captured these shots on a recent walk at the Bates Green Farm in Arlington, which is now open to visitors fully after a difficult couple of years through the pandemic.

It is open daily from 10am until 5pm between April 13 and May 19 with 23 different charities providing refreshments and welcoming visitors each day.

The Bluebell Walk and Farm Trails - situated near to Eastbourne, Polegate and Hailsham - has traditionally been incredibly popular since it first opened in 1972.

1.

Arlington Bluebell Walk. Photo by Mandy Turner

2.

Arlington Bluebell Walk. Photo by Mandy Turner

3.

Arlington Bluebell Walk. Photo by Mandy Turner

4.

Arlington Bluebell Walk. Photo by Mandy Turner

